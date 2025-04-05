DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Cong launches fellowship in Manmohan Singh’s name to nurture future leaders

Cong launches fellowship in Manmohan Singh’s name to nurture future leaders

The programme will offer fellowships to 50 mid-career professionals selected through a rigorous nationwide screening process
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:30 AM Apr 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Manmohan Singh. File photo
Advertisement

The Congress on Friday launched a fellowship programme named after former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Describing it as a “political incubator”, the party said the initiative aimed to nurture the country’s future leadership.

The programme will offer fellowships to 50 mid-career professionals selected through a rigorous nationwide screening process.

At a press conference, Congress leaders Pawan Khera, K Raju and Praveen Chakravarty highlighted the party’s legacy of giving professionals a platform to contribute to public leadership.

Advertisement

Interested candidates can apply online at mmsfellows@profcongress.com. The last date for submission is May 15.

Speaking about Dr Singh, Khera said the late Prime Minister epitomised professional excellence in public leadership. “He tops the list of professionals who have led the country,” he added. “The Congress has always given space to professionals — before and after Independence — including leaders like Rajiv Gandhi, Pranab Mukherjee and P Chidambaram.”

Advertisement

Explaining the programme’s vision, Chakravarty said it marks a transition from professional life to politics. “Professionals with at least 10 years of experience can apply. Each year, 50 individuals will be selected after a rigorous process,” he said.

He added that selected fellows would receive intensive training and mentorship. “This is secular, progressive politics. A serious fellowship for serious people with serious intent,” he remarked.

Congress Jharkhand in-charge K Raju said the fellowship addresses a “long-felt need” within the party.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper