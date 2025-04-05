Cong launches fellowship in Manmohan Singh’s name to nurture future leaders

The Congress on Friday launched a fellowship programme named after former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Describing it as a “political incubator”, the party said the initiative aimed to nurture the country’s future leadership.

The programme will offer fellowships to 50 mid-career professionals selected through a rigorous nationwide screening process.

At a press conference, Congress leaders Pawan Khera, K Raju and Praveen Chakravarty highlighted the party’s legacy of giving professionals a platform to contribute to public leadership.

Advertisement

Interested candidates can apply online at mmsfellows@profcongress.com. The last date for submission is May 15.

Speaking about Dr Singh, Khera said the late Prime Minister epitomised professional excellence in public leadership. “He tops the list of professionals who have led the country,” he added. “The Congress has always given space to professionals — before and after Independence — including leaders like Rajiv Gandhi, Pranab Mukherjee and P Chidambaram.”

Advertisement

Explaining the programme’s vision, Chakravarty said it marks a transition from professional life to politics. “Professionals with at least 10 years of experience can apply. Each year, 50 individuals will be selected after a rigorous process,” he said.

He added that selected fellows would receive intensive training and mentorship. “This is secular, progressive politics. A serious fellowship for serious people with serious intent,” he remarked.

Congress Jharkhand in-charge K Raju said the fellowship addresses a “long-felt need” within the party.