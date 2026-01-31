Cong objects to Economic Survey’s RTI review pitch

The Congress on Friday objected to the Economic Survey’s call for a “re-examination” of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, warning that the recommendations could further weaken the country’s transparency framework and restrict citizens’ access to information.

The survey, tabled in Parliament on January 29 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, suggested exploring a possible ministerial veto to withhold information and proposed shielding certain categories of public service records, including transfers and staff-related reports of bureaucrats, from public scrutiny.

Reacting to the recommendations, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Modi government of steadily undermining the RTI Act since 2014. He said the law had been weakened through a combination of policy changes, institutional neglect and legislative interventions.

Kharge pointed to the growing backlog of cases under the RTI framework, stating that more than 26,000 appeals and complaints were pending as of 2025.

Referring to the 2019 amendments to the RTI Act, Kharge said the Centre had taken control of the tenure and salaries of Information Commissioners, eroding the independence of bodies meant to function as autonomous watchdogs.

He also cited the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, alleging that it diluted the RTI’s public interest clause by expanding privacy exemptions, thereby enabling authorities to deny information and block scrutiny.

The Congress chief further alleged that more than 100 RTI activists had been killed since 2014, creating a climate of fear for those seeking information. He said the Whistle Blowers Protection Act, passed in 2014 under the Congress-led UPA government, had not been implemented by the BJP.