Cong owes apology to Delhi riot victims: BJP

The BJP on Monday demanded an apology from the Congress for coming out in support of anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid, who were denied bail by the Supreme Court in the ongoing Unlawful Activities Prevention Act case.

Talking to reporters today, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the Congress had always backed anti-India elements, be it Afzal Guru, Yakub Memon, terrorists killed in Batla House encounter or Imam and Khalid.

The Supreme Court, while denying bail, said the crime of the accused was not ordinary, but a serious offence akin to breaking the country into pieces. “The court clarified that the riots that took place in Delhi were not a coincidence or an accidental incident, but were deliberate and well-thought-out acts.”

“In the recent years, attempts at violent transfer of power have taken place in several countries, which parties like the Congress and the Samajwadi Party openly or covertly support. This very anti-Hindu massacre mindset even today glorifies Ghazni and Ghauri and is seen standing with the gang that seeks to break Delhi,” Poonawalla said.

Accusing the Congress of appeasement politics, the BJP leader said at times the Congress had called Memon a victim of circumstances, shed tears for terrorists killed in Batla House, regarded Naxalites as martyrs, and today they are standing in support of Imam and Khalid.

“After such a clear decision of the Supreme Court, will the Congress rub its nose on the ground and apologise to the families of Ankit Sharma, Ratan Lal and Dilbar Negi, who were killed in Delhi,” asked Poonawalla.

He said petrol bombs and other materials were recovered from the house of AAP leader Tahir Hussain in 2020 during the riots. “Hussain was considered close to Arvind Kejriwal. Were such rioters given protection solely for appeasement purposes,” the party asked further.