Cong plans to corner govt in Parl over paper leaks, Ram Temple theft, inflation

The Congress on Thursday announced an aggressive offensive against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government during the monsoon session of Parliament, saying it would raise issues ranging from the alleged ‘chanda chori’ at the Ram Temple, paper leaks and inflation to foreign policy, while opposing the Centre’s renewed push for the delimitation law and other key legislations.

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The strategy was finalised at a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), chaired by CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence. Congress president and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders, including KC Venugopal, Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh and Manish Tewari, attended the meeting.

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Soon after the meeting, Kharge wrote to the PM urging him to convene an all-party meeting before the government reintroduces the proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill on delimitation during the session.

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Kharge reminded the PM that he had repeatedly sought an all-party meeting in March and April to discuss the government’s delimitation proposals, but those requests were not accepted. He also pointed out that the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, had failed to secure the mandatory two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha on April 17.

Referring to media reports that a revised Bill would now be introduced, Kharge said political parties should first be given sufficient time to study the revised proposals before Parliament takes them up.

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In a post on X, Kharge said the Congress would hold the government accountable on what he described as issues directly affecting people’s lives. These include the alleged ‘chanda chori’ in the Ram Temple, paper leaks and the decline in the education system, institutional capture, political defections, corruption allegations, soaring prices, foreign policy failures, ethanol blending affecting crores of vehicle owners, deforestation and the alleged continued erosion of the rights of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and minorities.

Addressing a press conference, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the party had learnt that the Centre was preparing to bring back the delimitation Bill after failing to get it passed in April.

He said the Congress would oppose the Bill “with full strength” and work to keep the Opposition united on the issue. The party would also resist the proposed constitutional amendment relating to the removal of ministers and Chief Ministers facing prolonged judicial custody, he added.

Ramesh said discussions at the CPP meeting also covered the proposed ‘One Nation, One Election’ legislation, which is being examined by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

He said the Congress would oppose the proposed Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, the likely amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act and any changes to the National Food Security Act, if they are brought during the session.

“As far as the legislative agenda is concerned, there is no Bill before us that we can support,” Ramesh said, adding that the party remained opposed to both Constitution amendment Bills.

He said the Congress continued to support women’s reservation but wanted it implemented on the existing strength of the Lok Sabha instead of linking it to delimitation.

Ramesh also accused the BJP of trying to secure the numbers required for constitutional amendments through political engineering, but maintained that the ruling party would again fail to obtain the required two-thirds majority. He said Rahul and Kharge were in touch with Opposition parties that had backed the Congress when the delimitation Bill was defeated in April.

The INDIA bloc is scheduled to hold a strategy meeting on Monday ahead of the monsoon session beginning on July 20, while the government has convened an all-party meeting on Sunday. The session is expected to continue till August 13.