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Home / India / Cong questions Centre’s stand on delimitation

Cong questions Centre’s stand on delimitation

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:23 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Jairam Ramesh
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The Congress on Tuesday questioned the Modi government’s stand on delimitation, asking whether it had prepared a fresh proposal after the Constitution Amendment Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha in April and why it was refusing to convene an all-party meeting on the contentious issue.

Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju’s reply to Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge’s letter on delimitation had failed to address key questions about the government’s plans.

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Kharge had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 16, and Rijiju replied to the letter on Monday.

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Ramesh said Rijiju had referred to the Union Home Minister’s consultations with select political parties in March but had not addressed the commitments allegedly made during those discussions, which, he said, were not reflected in the Constitution Amendment Bill introduced in Parliament in April.

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