Cong seeks all-party meet, special Parl session

Soon after India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire, the Congress on Saturday urged the government to convene an all-party meeting and hold a special session of Parliament to discuss the developments of the past two weeks since the Pahalgam terror attack.

Congress leader and MP Jairam Ramesh said, “In view of the unprecedented announcements from Washington DC, there is now a greater need than ever for the Prime Minister to chair an all-party meeting and take political parties into confidence.” He also called for a special session of Parliament to deliberate on the situation.

“A special session of Parliament is needed to discuss the events of the last 18 days — beginning with the brutal Pahalgam terror attack — and to chart the way forward, demonstrating a collective national resolve,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, “I think peace is essential. We need to have more details. But I’m very glad India never wanted a long-term war.”

CPM leader John Brittas said, “Ceasefire is good for both India and Pakistan. We don’t have further details regarding President Donald Trump’s statement — I’m not sure how he is involved in this. Nevertheless, we have always maintained that there should be de-escalation between the two countries.”