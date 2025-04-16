DT
PT
Cong seeks spl Parl session over rise in fuel prices

Cong seeks spl Parl session over rise in fuel prices

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:29 AM Apr 16, 2025 IST
Alka Lamba, President All India Mahila Congress, addresses a press conference at Congress office in New Delhi on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MUKESH AGGARWAL
The Congress on Tuesday targeted the Centre over the hike in excise duty on petrol and diesel and prices of LPG cylinders. The party has urged the government for a White Paper and a special session of Parliament to discuss the issue.

Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba urged the government to reduce prices of LPG, petrol and diesel. She also demanded a special relief package for women and the poor, while calling for a strict policy to tackle prices of essential commodities.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched an orientation program for district observers at the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee office in Ahmedabad. The party’s pilot project aims at strengthening District Congress Committees (DCCs) in the state.

