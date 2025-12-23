Cong sees 50% dip in political donations

The ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress saw contrasting trends in political donations between 2023–24 and 2024–25, with the saffron party recording a sharp rise in contributions while the Congress witnessed a steep decline.

Advertisement

According to data submitted by political parties to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP’s donations rose by nearly one-and-a-half times, from Rs 3,967 crore in 2023–24 to Rs 6,088 crore in 2024–25.

Advertisement

In contrast, Congress saw its contributions fall by over 50 per cent, declining from Rs 1,129 crore in 2023–24 to Rs 522 crore in 2024–25.

Advertisement

Among BJP allies, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) registered a drop in donations, receiving Rs 83.03 crore in 2024–25 compared with Rs 100.08 crore the previous year. Another NDA ally, the Janata Dal (United), however, recorded a sharp rise, with contributions increasing more than tenfold to Rs 18.69 crore in 2024–25 from Rs 1.81 crore in 2023–24.

Several key constituents of the Opposition INDIA bloc reported significant gains in donations over the same period. Parties such as the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Samajwadi Party (SP), CPI(M) and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) saw two-fold to four-fold increases in their political contributions.

Advertisement

TMC’s donations rose nearly threefold, from Rs 64.24 crore in 2023–24 to Rs 185 crore in 2024–25. DMK recorded a four-fold increase, with contributions rising from Rs 81.56 crore to Rs 365 crore during the period.

The Samajwadi Party, while receiving the lowest donations among major parties, saw its contributions double — from Rs 46 lakh in 2023–24 to Rs 93 lakh in 2024–25. The CPI(M)’s donations also doubled, increasing from Rs 8.53 crore to Rs 16.95 crore, while the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha recorded a three-fold rise, from Rs 12 crore to Rs 33 crore.