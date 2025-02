“Recent defence negotiations have been contentious. The proposal to acquire F-35 fighter jets from the US has faced criticism due to high costs and operational challenges. Even Elon Musk has dismissed the F-35 as ‘junk,’ questioning its effectiveness. Meanwhile, Russia has offered to manufacture its advanced Su-57 jets in India, presenting a potentially more viable alternative,” Khera said.

Drawing parallels to the Biden administration’s $450 million military aid package to Pakistan in 2022, Khera noted that the pattern of US support to Pakistan continues despite India’s strategic ties with Washington.

Highlighting the Congress-led UPA government’s diplomatic achievements (2004–2014), Khera recalled how Indo-US strategic and defence cooperation deepened across various domains, including military modernisation, technology transfer, nuclear energy and counter-terrorism.

“The Indo-US Civil Nuclear Deal (2008) was a landmark achievement, lifting a three-decade US ban on nuclear trade with India and strengthening our energy security. Additionally, the Defence Framework Agreement (2005) paved the way for major defence acquisitions, such as the C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft and the C-17 Globemaster III, significantly enhancing India’s military capabilities,” Khera added.

In light of these developments, Khera questioned the Modi government’s diplomatic strategy, asking: “Is there a comprehensive plan to address the implications of US military aid to Pakistan?” and “How does the government plan to safeguard India’s security interests while pursuing high-value defence procurements?”

He emphasised the need for a reassessment of India’s foreign policy priorities, asserting that a strategic approach — rooted in the Congress’ legacy of diplomatic foresight — is crucial to protecting national interests.