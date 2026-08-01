The Congress on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of "playing the victim card" and using political rhetoric to deflect accountability. The criticism came after the Prime Minister during an Instagram video message on Friday said that he had "forgiven" the country's youth.

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In a post on X, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Prime Minister frequently targets his predecessors and political opponents with "vile vitriol" and spreads misinformation against them, both in public speeches and inside Parliament. He also alleged that the government protects individuals who use abusive language against critics in and outside the House.

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"The self-declared non-biological PM enjoys playing the victim card. He uses vile vitriol against his predecessors and political opponents. He very frequently peddles lies to defame them, not just in his public speeches but in Parliament itself. He unleashes an army of foul-mouthed abusers both in Parliament and outside and gives them full protection," Ramesh said.

The Congress leader further said that "it is the Prime Minister and not the youth who owes an apology to the nation".

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He claimed that lakhs of students had suffered due to examination-related controversies and accused the government of mishandling the situation.

"The entire nation is wanting the PM to apologise for the trauma inflicted on lakhs of youth through his paper leak-ridden NTA and his Home Ministry-sanctioned brutality on student protestors. The entire nation is waiting for the PM to apologise for the Chanda Chori Astha Dhoka by the Ram Mandir Trust the establishment of which he had himself grandly announced in the Lok Sabha on Feb 5, 2020. The entire nation is still expecting his apology for his Tughlakian notebandi of Nov 8 2016 that destroyed crores of livelihoods and shuttered lakhs if MSMEs. The list is endless," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Calling the Prime Minister's remarks an "insult to the nation and its youth," Ramesh said young people had endured significant hardship under the current government and were instead seeking an apology from the Prime Minister. He also dismissed the Prime Minister's Instagram messages saying they were "fooling no one”.

"But late last night, in act of supreme self-obsession, the PM said that he forgave our youth. This is an insult to the nation and to our youth which has suffered under his Government and is legitimately demanding an apology from him. The Prime Minister’s Instagram Sabhas are fooling no one," Ramesh said.

Notably, Prime Minister Modi had said that he wanted to forgive the students who hurled abuses at him and his late mother and that it was the duty of the society to "guide the misguided".