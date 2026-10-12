Cong targets Centre over NTA’s ‘no paper leak’ claim, cites 9 cases

The Congress on Sunday accused the Narendra Modi-led Centre of refusing to acknowledge paper leaks and irregularities under the National Testing Agency (NTA), questioning how accountability could be fixed when the Ministry of Education claimed before a parliamentary panel that no paper leak had occurred in any NTA-conducted examination between 2017 and 2025.

Citing the latest report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said nine cases of paper leaks and irregularities in NTA-conducted examinations had been reported, while the agency continued to suffer from staff shortages, inadequate oversight and a lack of transparency.

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“What hope is there for a fair investigation or accountability when the ministry even refuses to acknowledge what went wrong in the first place?” Ramesh asked. Taking a dig at the government’s handling of the issue, he said, “GyaneshGate is dominating the news now, but three months ago it was NTAgate that had launched the youth protest movement.”

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The Congress released its statement on the NTA based on the report, ‘Reforms and Strengthening of the National Testing Agency (NTA)’, prepared by the Parliamentary Standing Committee chaired by Rajya Sabha MP Mukul Wasnik. The report was submitted to the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

The party said the findings exposed serious shortcomings in the functioning of both the NTA and the Ministry of Education. Ramesh described the agency as a “khokhla body” that outsourced key responsibilities to private contractors while lacking the manpower and institutional expertise needed to conduct examinations effectively.

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Of the NTA’s 39 sanctioned posts, only 23 officers were in position, leaving 16 vacancies, or 41 per cent of the sanctioned strength. The Congress also flagged that all permanent posts were filled through deputation, with officers serving tenures of just two to three years, limiting the development of institutional expertise.

Another issue raised by the Congress was the NTA’s reported revenue surplus of Rs 590 crore, which, according to Ramesh, was invested in fixed deposits to earn interest instead of being used to strengthen examination infrastructure and capabilities or assist students.

Ramesh recalled that former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had dismissed the standing committee’s earlier recommendations on NTA reforms, citing the presence of Opposition members on the panel. “We can only hope that the Modi government sheds its arrogance for the limited time it has remaining and takes this report seriously,” he said.