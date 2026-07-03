Cong targets Modi over North-East floods, fresh violence in Manipur

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the floods in the North-East and fresh violence in Manipur, accusing the Centre of failing to fulfil promises of making the region flood-free and remaining silent as the conflict in Manipur continued under President's Rule.

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“The devastating floods and landslides in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Sikkim have claimed precious lives and left thousands of families displaced and devastated,” Kharge said, expressing condolences over the loss of lives in floods and landslides, and solidarity with those affected.

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Targeting the BJP's “double-engine” — Centre and state government — the Congress chief alleged that repeated promises to make the North-Eastern states flood-free had failed to materialise.

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"All the tall promises by ‘double-engine’ NDA governments to the people of the North-East to make their states ‘flood-free’ have disappeared in thin air, even as floods have become a regular annual feature with little preparedness and scarce long-term mitigation efforts," he said.

Kharge urged the Centre to utilise the PM CARES Fund to provide compensation, rehabilitation and relief to affected families, saying the PM Modi-led government could not afford to treat the situation as another routine disaster.

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While appreciating the efforts of the armed forces, the NDRF and the SDRF engaged in rescue operations, he called for additional personnel, resources and financial assistance to strengthen relief operations and rebuild damaged infrastructure.

He also asked Congress leaders and workers to assist victims in flood-affected areas.

The remarks come amid widespread damage caused by heavy rainfall, cloudbursts and flash floods in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in Keyi Panyor district, where multiple casualties have been reported in recent days.

Separately, Gandhi criticised the Centre over fresh violence in Manipur after reports that at least 20 houses had been burnt.

“Manipur has been burning for years, and today again, 20 homes have been reduced to ashes in the fire of hatred and violence," Gandhi said.

He added that, despite the presence of both the Centre and the state government, and the imposition of President's Rule, the conflict was continuing to deepen.

"Today, not just Manipur but the entire country has given up hope of even two words of empathy from the Prime Minister, let alone any action," Gandhi said.