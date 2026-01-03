DT
PT
Home / India / Cong to launch nationwide ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram’ from Jan 10-Feb 25 against G RAM G Act

Congress general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh address a joint press conference

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:08 PM Jan 03, 2026 IST
AICC General Secretaries KC Venugopal (Organisation) and Jairam Ramesh (Communications) during a Congress party briefing at AICC HQ, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. (PTI Photo)
The Congress on Saturday announced a nationwide ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram’ from January 10 to February 25 to demand the withdrawal of the VB G-RAM-G Act, and restoration of MGNREGA as a rights-based law, the right to work, and the authority of panchayats.

Addressing a joint press conference, Congress general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh said through the new VB G RAM G Act, the Centre has ensured complete centralisation as “employment will no longer be a right under the new Act”, which would be challenged in court.

On whether the states ruled by the INDIA bloc constituents would implement the new Act or oppose it, Venugopal said the Congress would hold consultations with all the alliance partners on the way forward.

The Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Bill, or VB-G RAM G, was passed with a voice vote amid protests in the Rajya Sabha on December 18, hours after the Lok Sabha cleared it.

On December 21, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bill, making it an Act, which seeks to replace the rural employment law, MGNREGA, guaranteeing 125 days of wage employment per rural household every financial year.

