Cong told to vacate Akbar Road, Raisina Road offices

The Congress has been asked to vacate its 24, Akbar Road, office in Lutyens Delhi by the end of this week, sources said.

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The Akbar Road bungalow served as the party’s headquarters for 48 years. Although the Congress inaugurated its new headquarters, Indira Bhavan on Kotla Marg, last year, the Akbar Road premises have not yet been vacated and party activities continue there.

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The party has also been asked to vacate the Indian Youth Congress office at 5, Raisina Road. According to party sources, the Congress is exploring legal options to seek relief.

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“Eviction notices have been served for the party’s former headquarters at 24, Akbar Road, and another key premises at 5, Raisina Road, with March 28 set as the deadline to vacate,” a Congress leader said.

The notices were received a few days ago, leaving the party with limited time to respond, he added.

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The Congress is now weighing its next steps, including approaching the court and seeking additional time from the government. It may also request a short extension to reorganise its use of the properties.

The possible loss of 24, Akbar Road — long associated with the party’s leadership — carries both symbolic and operational implications. Along with 5, Raisina Road, the premises has served as key centres for coordination and decision-making in the national capital.

The Akbar Road bungalow once housed Sir Reginald Maxwell, a member of Viceroy Lord Linlithgow’s Executive Council during the British Raj. It was later the residence of Daw Khin Kyi, Myanmar’s Ambassador to India. Her daughter, Aung San Suu Kyi — who would go on to win the Nobel Peace Prize — spent several years there.

The property remained the Congress headquarters through the prime ministerships of Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh.