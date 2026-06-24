Cong warns against one-sided US trade deal

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The Congress on Tuesday cautioned the Narendra Modi-led government against rushing into a trade agreement with the US, alleging that the proposed deal disproportionately favours Washington and could harm Indian farmers and domestic industries.

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The warning coincided with the arrival of US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in New Delhi for bilateral trade talks.

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Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh claimed that the India-US joint statement issued on February 6, 2026, envisaged major concessions from India in exchange for reduced tariffs on Indian exports. According to Ramesh, Washington had pledged to cut tariffs on Indian exports from 25 per cent to 18 per cent, while India agreed to either eliminate or sharply reduce tariffs on US agricultural and industrial goods, and significantly increase imports from America over the next five years.

However, Ramesh argued that this understanding was undermined when the US Supreme Court, on February 20, declared President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff strategy illegal. “The very tariff concession that the US had offered India effectively disappeared overnight,” he said.

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He noted that the US subsequently imposed a temporary 10 per cent tariff on imports from all trading partners, including India, and stressed that uncertainty persists over the future tariff regime, as the legal basis for the measure is set to expire next month.

Ramesh also highlighted an ongoing US investigation into the trade practices of around 60 countries, including India, alleging that Washington was using the probe as leverage to secure favourable commitments from New Delhi.

“The US is clearly using this investigation as a threat to push India into formally signing the agreement announced on 6 February,” he said, describing the proposed arrangement as “not a deal but a steal” for the US.

He warned that opening Indian markets to American agricultural products would devastate farmers in states such as Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. He further alleged that while India was being asked to make substantial commitments, the US was offering few binding guarantees in return.

Questioning the reliability of any future agreement, Ramesh pointed out that Washington had threatened tariff action even against allies such as Japan and the European Union despite existing trade arrangements.

“Even if a deal is signed, what guarantee is there that tariffs will not be imposed or threatened again?” he asked.

Ramesh insisted there was “absolutely no need” for India to be pressured into signing an agreement against its own interests. He urged the government to take inspiration from Malaysia, which, according to him, stepped back from its trade negotiations with the US following the Supreme Court’s verdict on tariffs.

The Congress leader also targeted PM Modi over his ties with US President Donald Trump, alleging that the government was pursuing an accommodative approach towards Washington despite repeated claims by Trump that he had intervened to halt Operation Sindoor.

"PM Modi must stop appeasing his good friend President Trump," Ramesh said.