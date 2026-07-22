Congress accuses Centre of stifling democratic protests over students' issues

The Congress on Wednesday accused the Centre of stifling democratic protests, alleging that students protesting against paper leaks and unemployment, along with Opposition leaders supporting them, were being targeted instead of their concerns being addressed.

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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the BJP-led government had no respect for democratic dissent or Members of Parliament, and was trying to intimidate students and Opposition leaders.

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He also claimed that people associated with the BJP and the RSS were operating among police personnel without identification badges to threaten protesters.

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"If the government tries to crush students and our senior leaders, lakhs of people will rise across the country. Then the government will regret what it has done to Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other leaders. But we will not be intimidated. The Congress and the INDIA bloc will continue this fight," Kharge said.

Congress general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the focus should not be on what happened to Congress leaders but on the treatment meted out to students.

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She said students were demanding reforms in the examination system and seeking employment opportunities, but their voices were being ignored.

Referring to repeated paper leak incidents, Priyanka Gandhi alleged that the government had failed to safeguard the future of young people and was unable to provide jobs.

She said peaceful protest was a democratic right, but students were allegedly subjected to police action on the streets while the Opposition was not being allowed to raise the issue in Parliament.

She alleged that repeated requests by the Opposition for a discussion on the issue had not been accepted, adding that democracy was being undermined.

Reiterating the Congress' commitment to non-violence, Priyanka Gandhi said the party would continue to stand with students, raise their concerns and fight to protect democracy.