Congress accuses Modi govt of Rs 36,000-crore sugar scam to benefit black-marketeers, hoarders

The Congress accused Narendra Modi government on Thursday of facilitating a Rs 36,000-crore sugar scam benefitting hoarders and black-marketeers due to a rise in the prices of the commodity during the festive season.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala alleged that the government knew in April about a sugar shortage, but sat quietly and did not act, resulting in the rise in sugar prices from Rs 40 to Rs 75 per kg.

He claimed that around 12 million tonnes of sugar is expected to be consumed in the country between August and November and in such a scenario, people have to pay at least an additional Rs 30 per kg.

"When people celebrate Dussehra and Diwali, they will face the brunt of the price rise of sugar this year and shell out more from their pockets. The 12 million tonnes of sugar will amount to Rs 36,000 crore, which will directly benefit hoarders and black-marketeers. What could be a bigger example of collusion with those in power?" Surjewala alleged.

Due to less production and swindling of stocks, sugar has become expensive during the festive season, the Congress leader said, alleging that "this is the Modi government's new masterstroke to openly rob the public at the hands of profiteers and black marketeers".

"BJP leaders are giving wisdom to the public by claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made sugar expensive to drive away diabetes and added it to petrol. The result is that cars are stuck in garages and people's pockets are emptying," he said.

Claiming that farmers are producing less sugarcane due to unremunerative prices, Surjewala said the government's tall claims of "agricultural development" have utterly failed on the ground.

He also claimed that the government has used 32 per cent of the sugarcane stocks in the production of E20 fuel between November 2025 and July 2026, and this has resulted in reduced stocks of sugar available in the market for the public.

"The Modi government gets the praise for E20 fuel and people bear the consequences," he said.

Surjewala demanded that the government restore the scheme of providing 500 grams of sugar to every member of a family at subsidised rates through the Public Distribution System (PDS), a step introduced by the previous Congress government.

"When the people of the country celebrate Dussehra and Diwali this time, the blow of inflation from the Modi government will be remembered again and again," he said.