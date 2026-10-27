Congress accuses PM Modi, Shah of blocking INDIA bloc’s ‘public impeachment’ of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The Congress on Tuesday accused the Narendra Modi government of using the Delhi Police to block the INDIA bloc’s planned “public impeachment” of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the BJP was afraid of the Opposition’s campaign to hold the poll panel accountable.

Congress general secretary (organisation) and Lok Sabha MP KC Venugopal said 21 INDIA bloc parties had planned the event for October 30 as a curtain-raiser to their November 1 rally and march, but were denied permission to hold it at Hotel Ashoka and then stopped from setting up the venue at Ramlila Maidan, despite having booked the ground from October 25 to November 3.

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“How many permissions will you deny, Mr Amit Shah? How many people will you stop?” Venugopal asked, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of protecting Kumar.

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He alleged that the police action was not an isolated administrative decision but part of an attempt to silence those questioning the electoral system. “First they destroy the electoral system, and now they are trying all kinds of tricks to silence those who fight to save our democracy,” he said.

Venugopal said the Opposition would not abandon its demand for Kumar’s removal. “Let it be very clear, come what may, we will not rest until Modi-Shah’s puppet Gyanesh Kumar is removed,” he said, warning that if the INDIA bloc was stopped at Ramlila Maidan, its leaders would stage a dharna outside the residences of Amit Shah and Narendra Modi.

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Questioning the police action despite the booking, Venugopal said the government was suppressing the voices of ordinary people and political parties. He linked the dispute to the Opposition’s allegations of genuine voters being deleted from electoral rolls, saying those seeking to protect democratic rights were now being prevented from assembling.

“We will go ahead until Gyanesh Kumar is removed from that position and the election system of this country is purified,” he said.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said the party had planned the public impeachment event for October 30 ahead of the November 1 rally, but the police had not granted permission even though the ground was booked in the INDIA bloc’s name.

Khera said the denial showed that Amit Shah was afraid of the Opposition’s movement. Venugopal also alleged that the authorities were acting to shield Kumar, though the government and Delhi Police had not responded to the allegations in the statements provided.

The INDIA bloc is scheduled to hold its mega rally and march on November 1, with the Congress framing the campaign around alleged electoral irregularities and its demand for Kumar’s removal.