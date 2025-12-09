Congress afraid of discussion, says Anurag

BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Monday criticised Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for not attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address in the Lok Sabha.

Incidentally, Priyanka spoke just minutes after Thakur had ended his speech.

Addressing the Lower House during a discussion on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, Thakur lauded Modi, saying his address would serve as a historical document for the coming generations.

“Prime Minister Modi initiated a discussion on Vande Mataram. In the 100th anniversary year of Vande Mataram, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed an Emergency and destroyed the Constitution,” he said.

BJP MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut said once again the Prime Minister had made the country proud. She said, “It is a matter of pride that the song which rose as a spark of the freedom struggle is now receiving its due credit. The Congress had removed the portion mentioning Goddess Durga. The Congress has always been anti-women.”