Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed new general secretaries and in-charges for several states.

Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, has been appointed as the AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab. Rajani Patil, a Rajya Sabha member, will now oversee Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, while BK Hariprasad has been given the responsibility of AICC in-charge for Haryana.

Additionally, Syed Naseer Hussain has been appointed as AICC General Secretary in charge of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The reshuffle also brings new faces to other state responsibilities. Harish Chaudhary will now manage Madhya Pradesh, Girish Chodankar takes over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Ajay Kumar Lallu will be responsible for Odisha, and K Raju will oversee Jharkhand. Meenakshi Natarajan has been appointed as in-charge of Telangana, Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka will handle Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim, while Krishna Allavaru will take charge of Bihar.