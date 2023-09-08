 Congress asks Modi government to stop suppression of data : The Tribune India

  • India
Congress asks Modi government to stop suppression of data

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh



Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, September 9

Accusing the Narendra Modi government of suppression of data inconvenient to it, the Congress on Friday demanded that the government must stop this practice.

“End the suppression of data inconvenient to the government, like the 2017-18 NSS and the 2022-23 CES, stop manipulating NFHS to hide failures in health indicators, and restore faith in India’s historically robust statisticalsystem”, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a statement on Friday.

The National Sample Survey (NSS) was conducted in 2017-18 but suppressed by the Modi government. The NSS unemployment data was not released until after the 2019 elections; the consumption data is yet to be made public. Leaks of the NSS showed a 45-year high in unemployment and an unprecedented decline in rural consumption expenditure since 2011-12. The NSS revealed the truth of the Modi government’s destruction of the economy thanks to demonetisation and a badly designed GST. So it has now been junked, Ramesh said.

Quoting media reports, Ramesh said the 2022-23 Consumer Expenditure Survey(CES) is also likely to be held back by the government until after the 2024 elections, although it was completed in July 2023. “The Modi government is obviously afraid that its colossal mismanagement and bad governance will be exposed by the CES”, Ramesh said.

The National Family Health Survey (NFHS) of 2019-20 exposed the lies of Modi Government—open defecation had not been eliminated, and the prevalence of anaemia increased among women and children. Embarrassed by its gross underperformance in health indicators, the Modi government suspended the Director of the International Institute of Population Sciences, which conducts the NFHS. it has also stopped measuring anaemia from NFHS-6, Ramesh said.

The Employment-Unemployment Survey of the Labour Bureau was scrapped in 2017; the National Crime Records Bureau stopped collecting data on mob lynching in 2017; data on GDP was manipulated in 2018 to make growth appear lower under the UPA; the Ramesh said the Modi government told Parliament that there was no data on deaths of migrant workers walking thousands of kilometres home due to the unplanned lockdown, no data on the death of COVID-19 warriors, and no data on farmer suicides.

The Congress leader said that in each and every case of suppression of data, the Modi Government is covering up its own failures.

One of the biggest failures of the NDA government was the failure to conduct the decadal Census that was due in 2021, Ramesh said. Noting that the G20 summit with India’s rotational presidency has started in Delhi today, the Congress leader said every other G20 country has managed to conduct the Census, despite COVID-19, including other developing countries like Indonesia, Brazil, and South Africa.

Failure to conduct the Census has led to an estimated 14 crore(140 million) Indians being excluded from their food entitlements under the National Food Security Act, Ramesh said.

Ramesh also demanded an updated national Caste Census and ask the Modi government to stop opposing state-level Caste Census efforts.

“Without establishing the count, categorisation and characterisation of the most numerous OBC population, it is impossible to ensure adequate development and social justice for all Indians. We firmly believe in the principle of parity not charity, for which the Caste Census is essential”, the Congress statement said.

