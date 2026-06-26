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Home / India / Congress asks PM Modi if he thought of dead NEET aspirants while wishing Pradhan

Congress asks PM Modi if he thought of dead NEET aspirants while wishing Pradhan

On Friday, Modi wished Union Education Minister Pradhan on his 57th birthday and praised his efforts towards implementing the National Education Policy

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:34 PM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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Congress leader and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. PTI file
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Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday greetings to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with a post carrying the names of 14 deceased NEET aspirants, while Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi asked whether the Prime Minister had spared a thought for the students while praising the Minister.

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On Friday, Prime Minister Modi wished Pradhan on his 57th birthday and praised his efforts towards implementing the National Education Policy.

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”Birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji. He is making commendable efforts towards the implementation of the National Education Policy, which seeks to make India a hub for knowledge, learning and innovation. Praying for his long and healthy life,” Modi wrote on X.

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Replying to the Prime Minister’s post, Khera wrote, “Dear Dharmendra Uncle, Happy Birthday. You turn 57 today. We couldn’t even reach half your age.”

The Congress leader then listed the names of 14 deceased NEET aspirants—Ritik Mishra, Anshika Pandey, Bhagyashree, Umesh Mali, Riya Kumari Thapa, Anukeerthana, Rima Begum, Siddharth Hegde, Pradeep Meghwal, Shivani Yadav, Renu Meena, Akansha, Kahan Patel and Maithili Sonwane.

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Tagging Khera’s post, Rahul Gandhi said each of the names represented a child whose dreams and future had been cut short.

”Each name on this list was a child with a dream, a family, a future - all destroyed by a broken system and a government that refuses to learn or take accountability,” Gandhi wrote on X.

”Remember these students. Every one of them.” The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also questioned whether the Prime Minister had reflected on the deaths of the students while extending birthday greetings to the Education Minister.

”When PM Modi praised Dharmendra Pradhan ji on his birthday, did he even spare a thought for these children?” Gandhi asked.

The Congress has repeatedly targeted Pradhan over the handling of the NEET controversy and sought his resignation, alleging that repeated paper leaks and examination irregularities have jeopardised the future of millions of students across the country.

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