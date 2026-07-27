Congress attacks PM Modi after CBI skips first hearing before NEET fast-track court

The hearing in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case before the newly constituted fast-track court ended without any substantive proceedings on Monday after no lawyer appeared on behalf of the CBI, prompting the court to direct the agency’s Director of Prosecution to appoint a public prosecutor to represent the investigating agency.

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Special Judge Anu Grover Baliga of the Rouse Avenue Courts passed the direction while hearing the bail applications of accused Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal. In the absence of CBI representation, the court adjourned the matter to August 3.

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The proceedings marked the maiden hearing before the special fast-track court constituted on July 23 under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, to exclusively try offences under the law and related cases.

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Advocate A P Singh appeared for the accused Dinesh and Vikas. The two are among the 13 accused arrested by the CBI over the alleged leak of the NEET-UG question paper before the examination. All the accused remain in judicial custody till August 6. On July 17, the predecessor court had sought the CBI’s response to the bail pleas.

The court has directed the Director of Prosecution to ensure the appointment of a public prosecutor to represent the State (CBI) in the matter.

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The development triggered a political attack from the Congress, which accused the Narendra Modi Government of failing to match its claims with action.

In a statement, the party said the very first hearing before the fast-track court had to be deferred because the CBI’s lawyer failed to appear, alleging that while the government focused on “reel-making”, it lacked seriousness in securing justice for students affected by the paper leak.

The Congress said the episode exposed the gap between the Prime Minister’s promises and the government’s functioning, claiming that students were still waiting for accountability despite repeated assurances.