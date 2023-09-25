Congress being run by urban Naxals: PM Modi in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attacked the Congress as a party “outsourced to urban naxals and one that has abdicated the will to strive on its own”.

“The Congress has outsourced its functioning to urban naxals. It has lost the capacity to strive and struggle on its own. Grassroots Congress workers also sense the growing influence of urban naxals in the Congress and senior leaders have stopped saying anything,” the Prime Minister said today addressing a BJP workers’ gathering in election-bound Madhya Pradesh.

The PM was building the BJP’s poll pitch as the party faces an 18-year anti-incumbency.

The Prime Minister while referring to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam-2023 said the Congress “will do its best to divide the women power in India.”

“Women need to beware as the Congress will go to any length to divide the women power. They passed the Bill under compulsion because the BJP was determined to clear the bill to reserve one third seats for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Modi hai to mumkin hai,” Prime Minister said commenting on Congress leaders’ demand to have an OBC quota within the women’s quota.

Attacking the 26-party INDIA bloc as ‘ghamandia alliance’, the Prime Minister said the Congress kept the nation poor to further its own interests.

“The Congress kept people embroiled in roti, kapda aur makaan. Contrastingly the BJP Government has ensured that the benefits of development reach the most deprived,” the PM said.

He also said the first-generation voters in Madhya Pradesh had only seen development under the BJP.

“You will never have to live in deprivation like your ancestors did, the PM said stressing India’s growing importance in the world order and the recent success of the G-20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi recently.

