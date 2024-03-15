Congress: BJP misused agencies to receive Rs 400 cr via bonds

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 14

The Congress on Thursday alleged that the BJP had misused central agencies, such as the ED and the CBI, to garner Rs 400 crore through electoral bonds from 45 companies after conducting raids on them. The Congress said the BJP should come out with a white paper on its finances if it cared about democracy.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge cited media reports, saying fresh investigations have revealed that 15 more companies donated to the BJP after raids were conducted on them by the central probe agencies.

“Was it blackmail, extortion, loot and coercion to get more donations? A fresh investigation shows 15 more companies donated to the BJP after ED, CBI, I-T raids, making it a total of 45 companies paying the BJP nearly Rs 400 crore,” Kharge wrote in a post on X.

“According to reports, four shell companies also funded the BJP. Dictatorial Modi Government has frozen Congress party’s bank accounts, while it extracts money by using central agencies,” he also alleged.

