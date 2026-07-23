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Home / India / Congress, BJP supporters hurl stones and eggs at each other during NEET paper leak protest in Ranchi

Congress, BJP supporters hurl stones and eggs at each other during NEET paper leak protest in Ranchi

The Congress supporters raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

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PTI
Ranchi, Updated At : 07:26 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Security personnel intervene as Congress and BJP workers clash during a Congress protest outside the BJP state headquarters in Ranchi on Thursday. PTI
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Several people were injured on Thursday after Congress and BJP workers allegedly hurled stones and eggs at each other during a protest in Jharkhand's Ranchi, police said. Police personnel and journalists were also among the injured in the incident, they said.

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Trouble started when a large number of Congress workers marched towards the state BJP headquarters to protest against the NEET paper leak issue.

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The Congress supporters raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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Soon, BJP workers also took to the streets to counter the Congress supporters, police said.

A police officer said elaborate security arrangements were put in place, including barricades and deployment of a large number of personnel.

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"We are identifying the persons from both sides who hurled eggs, stones and tomatoes. Some of them have been detained. CCTV camera footage will be examined to identify more people," Ranchi SP (Rural) Gaurav Goswami told reporters.

Asked about the number of people injured in the incident, Ranchi Traffic SP Rakesh Singh said the details will be shared later.

However, BJP and Congress claimed around 10 persons, including two journalists, were injured in the incident.

Police used mild force to bring the situation under control, another officer said.

Jharkhand BJP president Aditya Sahu accused Congress workers of hurling stones at the saffron party supporters.

"Politics does not mean pelting stones in a democracy. BJP workers, staying within limits, were just responding to the Congress protest. But the Congress workers hurled stones at our workers in front of the police administration, injuring many of them," Sahu claimed.

He also demanded that police register cases against those involved in stone pelting.

While Sahu claimed that no BJP workers pelted stones at the Congress supporters, the grand old party, however, blamed saffron party workers for hurling stones at its workers.

"We were holding a peaceful protest to press for our demands, including the resignation of Pradhan. Several of our workers were injured following the pelting of stones from the BJP side," Ranchi Congress president Kumar Raja alleged.

Meanwhile, the Congress and the saffron party lodged FIRs against each other at Ranchi's Argora police station, blaming each other for stone and egg pelting. Both parties have demanded legal action into the matter.

The Congress also staged a demonstration in front of the East Singhbhum district collectorate in Jamshedpur, demanding the resignation of Pradhan and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Led by the president of District Congress Committee, Parvinder Singh, hundreds of party activists held placards and participated in the protest.

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