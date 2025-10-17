DT
Home / India / Congress, BJP trade barbs over Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Raebareli lynching victim’s family

Congress, BJP trade barbs over Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Raebareli lynching victim’s family

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya calls Gandhi’s visit to the deceased’s family ‘petty vote bank politics’

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:01 PM Oct 17, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets the family members of late Hariom Valmiki, a Dalit man allegedly lynched in Raebareli, in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh. PTI Photo
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday accused Congress of playing “politics over a dead body” after Rahul Gandhi visited the family of a Dalit, who was allegedly lynched by villagers in Raebareli recently.

Maurya termed Gandhi’s visit to the family of the deceased in Fatehpur district as “petty vote bank politics” and a “photo session”, accusing the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha of trying to “vitiate the atmosphere.”

Gandhi, an MP from the Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency, said on Friday that the brutal murder of Valmiki has “shaken the conscience” of the nation, and accused the administration of trying to intimidate the victim’s family.

The Congress leader, who met with the family of the deceased in Fatehpur district, also alleged that the authorities tried to stop the family from meeting him.

Hitting back at the Congress leader, Maurya said, “Rahul Gandhi is continuously behaving in a shoddy manner and shedding crocodile tears for petty vote bank politics. He went there for a photo session. He had nothing to do with relieving the pain of the victim’s family,” he added.

The deputy chief minister noted that action has been taken against those who killed Valmiki and “more action” will be taken in the case.

“Nobody will be spared,” he said, adding, “The Congress plays politics over the dead body.”

Valmiki was allegedly lynched by the villagers who mistook him for a thief during a night vigil on October 2 amid rumours that a gang was using drones for surveillance to mark houses for robberies.

The lynching incident sparked widespread outrage, with opposition parties, including the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, accusing the BJP government of failing to protect Dalits and curb mob violence.

Following the attack, police registered a case and have arrested 14 people in this connection so far, including the main accused, who was held after an encounter on October 10.

Five policemen, including two sub-inspectors, were suspended for alleged lapses in handling the case. Ahead of Gandhi’s visit on Friday, the Uttar Pradesh government issued an offer letter to Hariom’s sister, Kusum, for a contractual post as a staff nurse at the Fatehpur Medical College.

Valmiki’s wife, Sangeeta, along with her family members, had met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on October 11.

During the meeting, Adityanath assured the family of justice and government support, including housing under the CM’s Housing Scheme, a permanent job for Sangeeta and coverage under welfare schemes.

