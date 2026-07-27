Congress blocking debate on exam reform Bill sending wrong message: Rijiju

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday slammed the Congress-led Opposition for disrupting the Lok Sabha proceedings and preventing discussions on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, that was introduced by the government in the House amid ruckus.

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Talking to reporters, Rijiju again appealed to the Opposition to "understand the sentiments of the country's students" and allow the discussion on the proposed legislation. Adding that if the Opposition does not allow discussion on the issue, "it will send a wrong message".

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Describing the Bill as "revolutionary", the Minister said it will bring reforms to the examination system and also help ensure that no paper leaks occur in the future.

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"Keeping in mind the demands raised by students across the country, the government is introducing an important Bill to address exam paper leaks and related issues. However, the Congress and some Opposition parties are refusing to allow a discussion and are once again disrupting proceedings with slogans, black cards and other protests," the Minister said.

He further said, "A task force has been constituted, and this landmark Bill seeks to prevent paper leaks by introducing strict, time-bound provisions and stringent punishment for those found involved. If the Opposition does not allow a discussion even on this issue, it will send the wrong message."