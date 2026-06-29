Congress chief Kharge takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha after his re-election.

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The oath to Kharge was administered by Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice President C P Radhakrishnan in his chamber.

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Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were present during the oath-taking.

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Kharge was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha and represents the state of Karnataka in the Upper House.

Radhakrishnan congratulated Kharge after his oath-taking and said his “long experience will be utilised by the House in the most prompt way”.

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Health Minister J P Nadda, who is also a leader of the House, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, besides Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, were also present on the occasion.