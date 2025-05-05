DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Congress cites RSS ideologue’s Article 15(4) dissent note amid caste census credit war

Congress cites RSS ideologue’s Article 15(4) dissent note amid caste census credit war

MP Jairam Ramesh said RSS ideologue Syama Prasad Mukherjee had submitted a dissent note against Article 15(4)
article_Author
Ubeer Naqushbandi
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:21 PM May 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Amid the credit war over caste census between the Congress and BJP, MP Jairam Ramesh on Monday said RSS ideologue Syama Prasad Mukherjee had submitted a dissent note against Article 15(4) — the article brought in the Constitution “making special provisions for the advancement of any socially and educationally backward classes of citizens or for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes.”

In a parliamentary context, a dissent note is a formal statement expressing disagreement with the majority opinion within a committee report. When a committee report is drafted and presented to the Parliament, members who disagree with the majority’s recommendations may submit a dissent note. This note outlines their disagreement and the reasons for it, providing an alternative perspective for the Parliament to consider.

Congress leader taking to the social media announced, “Article 15(4) was introduced into the Constitution of India through the Constitution (First Amendment) Act, 1951 which came into effect from June 18, 1951. This Article gives the State the Constitutional powers for ‘making special provisions for the advancement of any socially and educationally backward classes of citizens or for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes’.”

Advertisement

Article 15(4) had become necessary since on April 9, 1951, the Supreme Court had struck down reservations in the famous State of Madras vs Smt Champakam Dorairajan case, the Congress leader said.

He added the first amendment had also introduced the ninth schedule to protect land reform laws from judicial review. “This had become necessary since the courts were striking down zamindari abolition laws. All this history is now forgotten. The Select Committee on the Bill had been chaired by none other than the-then PM himself and had included C Rajagopalachari and Dr Ambedkar. It also had Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee as a member but he submitted a dissent note,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper