Congress, CJP trade barbs over anti-CEC drive

The remarks came even as senior Opposition leaders, including TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, extended support to CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke for his public outreach in Mumbai over alleged irregularities in the Election Commission.

Advertisement

Their backing also highlighted fault lines within the INDIA bloc over the ongoing anti-CEC agitations.

Advertisement

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka was the first to take a swipe at the Congress and its online supporters without naming the party. "An entire self-declared liberal ecosystem has been activated to denounce Abhijeet Dipke and the fact that he has been able to capture the imagination of millions of Indians after a long, long time. The hilarious part is that this ecosystem exists only on Twitter, but somehow thinks it is the sole protector of democracy," he said. CJP colleague Saurav Das echoed the sentiment.

Das said a “certain section”, apart from the BJP, believed that “saving India and protecting the Constitution is only their job”.

Advertisement

Responding to the remarks, Assam Congress spokesperson Reetam Singh said the Congress had supported CJP activists when they were detained during protests in Assam.

"But you refused to meet Gaurav Gogoi because AAP asked you not to," Singh said in a post on X, reacting to Ranka's allegation that CJP had sidelined All India Students Association leader Neha Bora at Jantar Mantar.

As the war of words escalated online, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also joined in, targeting the Congress without naming it.

"The Darbari ecosystem did not support the Jantar Mantar movement from Day 1. It ridiculed the protest and declared it a flop. When Jantar Mantar became a huge success, it tried to woo side players in an attempt to appropriate the movement. After Jantar Mantar, it crafted choreographed events to convince Gen Z that it had been part of the agitation from the beginning,” he said.

The tussle over leadership of the anti-CEC campaign comes at a time when the Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), Trinamool Congress, Left parties and the Aam Aadmi Party have backed the CJP. The party's outreach to Opposition leaders has continued since the July 20 Jantar Mantar protest, with Ranka also meeting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav recently.