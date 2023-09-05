Congress constitutes central poll panel

New Delhi, September 4
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday constituted the party’s central election committee with 16 members, including himself and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
The development comes ahead of key Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. The panel gives the final approval to the list of candidates for any parliamentary or state elections, including bypolls. Other members of the committee include leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and veteran party leaders Ambika Soni and Madhusudan Mistry.
