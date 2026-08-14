Congress credits Opposition unity for 5 ‘successes’ in monsoon session
Reports of committees examining ‘One Nation, One Election’ and ‘Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan’ Bills did not come | Constitution 130th Amendment Bill that proposes dismissal of sitting PMs and CMs if they remain arrested for over a month was deferred to winter session | FCRA Bill referred to joint committee | Delimitation Bill couldn’t be reintroduced as Centre didn’t have requisite numbers
Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Deputy LoP Gaurav Gogoi, Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal, TMC MPs Derek O’ Brien, Mahua Moitra, Sagarika Ghose and other opposition MPs stage a protest at Parliament premises during the ongoing monsoon session, in New Delhi on Thursday. ANI
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