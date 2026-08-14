Congress credits Opposition unity for 5 ‘successes’ in monsoon session

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Congress general secretary and party chief whip in the Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh counted five successes of the monsoon session from the Opposition’s perspective.

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"Reports of committees examining ‘One Nation, One Election’ and ‘Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan’ Bills did not come, so the Bills were not piloted. The Constitution 130th Amendment Bill that proposes dismissal of sitting PMs and CMs if they remain arrested for over a month was deferred to the winter session. The Foreign Contribution Regulation Amendment (FCRA) Bill was referred to a joint committee of Parliament and the delimitation Bill was not reintroduced because the government could not arrange the numbers. These were the five major successes of the Opposition," Jairam Ramesh said, adding that on delimitation, the Opposition would need to stay "watchful".

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Ramesh termed two developments in the monsoon session a concern -- the passage of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill and the National Cooperative Development Corporation Amendment Bill.

"Both these Bills are bound to be challenged in court by someone, as both are unconstitutional," the Congress veteran said.

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Jairam was particularly upbeat about the government failing to pilot the Constitution 131st Amendment Bill that links women's reservation to delimitation.

“The monsoon session exposed the bluff, bombast and bluster of Home Minister Amit Shah, who failed to muster the two-thirds majority to pass the delimitation Bill. That doesn't mean we can be complacent. We have to be vigilant about government machinations... The fact is the HM could not get the required numbers even after splitting parties," Jairam said, adding that the claims about DMK and NCP-SP backing delimitation proved false.

The Congress cited DMK's support for the Tamil Nadu Assembly resolution against delimitation to make its case and said parties which the BJP strategists managed to split may have a rethink and may re-split. “Already, three rebel TMC MPs are having second thoughts," Jairam said.

The Congress also rejected Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju's charge of unfairly disrupting the monsoon session and said, "The HM chose to stay away when the Lok Sabha was discussing the paper leak Bill. He came yesterday, but by then, the balloon had burst."

Deputy leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said the government looked unprepared and lacked in homework.

"On delimitation, government sources kept saying they have the numbers, but the fact is they are facing a substantial gap of two digits to the two-thirds majority they need," Jairam said.

Congress Working Committee MEET ON AUG 19

The extended Congress Working Committee, including CMs, permanent members and all invitees, will meet here on August 19 to chalk out the future programme of the party until the winter session of Parliament when all the pending controversial agendas of the government will be taken up. "The meeting will also deliberate on the delimitation Bill strategy," said Jairam.