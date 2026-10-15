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Home / India / Congress dares BJP to reveal infiltrators’ count identified, deported under SIR

Congress dares BJP to reveal infiltrators’ count identified, deported under SIR

Shah declared 13.3 crore Indians as ‘ghuspaithiye’: Kharge

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:17 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi. File photo
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The Congress on Wednesday challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to disclose how many alleged infiltrators had been identified, removed from electoral rolls and deported from the country under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), accusing the Modi government of using the issue to divert attention from the alleged disenfranchisement of voters.

Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said the Centre owed answers to the people after nearly 100 crore Indians had gone through the SIR process.

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“There are three extremely simple and straightforward questions for the Union Home Minister, who has been continuously defending SIR: How many infiltrators have been identified? How many infiltrators' names have been removed from the voter list? How many infiltrators have been deported from the country?” Ramesh said in a statement.

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He said people had every right to know the outcome of the exercise, which the Congress has repeatedly questioned.

Targeting Shah, Ramesh alleged that those behind what he called “Shah Instigated Removal (SIR)” were invoking the issue of infiltrators to divert attention from the real questions surrounding the revision of electoral rolls.

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“The reality is that the desperate duo of PM-HM has stripped nearly 14 crore Indians of their constitutional right to vote,” he alleged.

Questioning the government's claims, Ramesh asked whether Shah considered the nearly 14 crore Indians to be infiltrators and whether there had been such a massive increase in the number of infiltrators during his tenure as Home Minister.

The Congress has been demanding accountability over the SIR exercise, alleging that the revision threatens voters' rights. The BJP has defended the exercise, citing the need to identify and remove ineligible entries from electoral rolls.

Congress chief president Mallikarjun Kharge also accused Shah of declaring 13.3 crore Indians left out of SIR as “infiltrators”, terming it an insult to Indians.

“Declaring 13.3 crore Indians outside SIR as ‘ghuspaithiye’ by the Home Minister is an insult to Indianness,” he said on X.

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