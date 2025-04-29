Congress deletes ‘gayab’ post targeting PM Modi following outrage

The Congress on Tuesday deleted its post on X targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was missing in action during the all-party meet to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack.

The post put up on Monday night led to a row, with the BJP countering it with a 'backstabber' post that accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of colluding with Pakistan.

The Congress’s post with the caption, ‘Zimmedari ke samay gayab (Missing at the time of taking responsibility)’ was also shared by former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry.

BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya hit out at the Congress, calling it a “headless hydra, flailing without direction”.

“The Congress leaves little doubt with its use of ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ imagery. This is not merely a political statement; it is a dog whistle aimed at its Muslim vote bank and a veiled incitement against the Prime Minister. It is not the first time the Congress has resorted to such tactics," Malviya wrote on X.

“Rahul Gandhi, on multiple occasions, has both instigated and justified violence towards the Prime Minister. Yet the Congress will never succeed, for the Prime Minister enjoys the love and blessings of millions of Indians. On the contrary, proverbially speaking, if anyone's neck has been slashed, it is the Congress -- now reduced to a headless hydra, flailing without direction,” the BJP leader added.