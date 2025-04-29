DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Congress deletes ‘gayab’ post targeting PM Modi following outrage

Congress deletes ‘gayab’ post targeting PM Modi following outrage

The post put up on Monday night led to a row, with the BJP countering it with a 'backstabber' post that accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of colluding with Pakistan
article_Author
Ubeer Naqushbandi
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:35 PM Apr 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

The Congress on Tuesday deleted its post on X targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was missing in action during the all-party meet to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack.

The post put up on Monday night led to a row, with the BJP countering it with a 'backstabber' post that accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of colluding with Pakistan.

The Congress’s post with the caption, ‘Zimmedari ke samay gayab (Missing at the time of taking responsibility)’ was also shared by former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry.

Advertisement

BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya hit out at the Congress, calling it a “headless hydra, flailing without direction”.

“The Congress leaves little doubt with its use of ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ imagery. This is not merely a political statement; it is a dog whistle aimed at its Muslim vote bank and a veiled incitement against the Prime Minister. It is not the first time the Congress has resorted to such tactics," Malviya wrote on X.

Advertisement

“Rahul Gandhi, on multiple occasions, has both instigated and justified violence towards the Prime Minister. Yet the Congress will never succeed, for the Prime Minister enjoys the love and blessings of millions of Indians. On the contrary, proverbially speaking, if anyone's neck has been slashed, it is the Congress -- now reduced to a headless hydra, flailing without direction,” the BJP leader added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper