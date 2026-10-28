Congress, DMK flag law and order concerns after Theni jailbreak in Tamil Nadu

The TVK Government's ally Congress and the opposition DMK on Wednesday criticised the state’s law and order situation following the escape of 17 remand prisoners from a sub-jail in Theni district, calling for urgent reforms to address persistent infrastructure deficiencies and security lapses in prisons.

Tamil Nadu Congress president Manickam Tagore called for an investigation into the failure of senior officials to supervise prison administration, stressing the need to fix accountability for the security breach at the Thekkampatti sub-jail near Andipatti.

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The incident on Monday night came days after two inmates escaped from Chennai’s Puzhal Central Prison, triggering fresh concerns over prison security and the state government’s handling of law and order.

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According to police, the Theni escape occurred after inmates allegedly staged a medical emergency to persuade prison staff to open their cell. They then attacked the personnel and fled.

The incident prompted a major search operation involving special police teams and surveillance measures.

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DMK leader T K S Elangovan alleged the state's law and order situation was the "worst since Independence," claiming that the state had faced serious policing issues in the six months since the TVK government came to power.

He alleged a complete breakdown of the state's law and order system and claimed that at least one murder was taking place every day in Chennai.

The DMK leader also accused TVK cadres of involvement in several crimes, including drug trafficking and attacks on women and children.

The criticism adds to mounting opposition pressure on the government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over prison security and public safety.

DMK president M K Stalin also questioned how such a large-scale escape could take place despite advances in security systems and surveillance facilities.

Tamil Nadu Law Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar said nine prison wardens had been suspended following the security lapse, and that the government was undertaking a wider exercise to streamline prison administration.

Authorities have also launched a search to apprehend the remaining escapees.