Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Congress donations fall nearly 75% to Rs 131 crore, sharpest decline in a decade

Congress donations fall nearly 75% to Rs 131 crore, sharpest decline in a decade

Congress's 2025-26 collection follows Rs 517.39 crore in the previous year; BJP received Rs 6,074.02 crore in 2024-25, nearly 12 times Congress's collection that year

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:57 PM Nov 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file
Advertisement

The Congress party's receipts from donations above Rs 20,000 plunged nearly 75 per cent to Rs 130.69 crore in 2025-26, the steepest annual fall in such contributions in a decade, an analysis of the party's filings with the Election Commission shows.

The party had received Rs 517.39 crore in such contributions in 2024-25, according to its 2024-25 contribution report submitted to the commission.

A comparison with the preceding 12 financial years shows that the last steeper fall was in 2015-16, when Congress' disclosed donations dropped roughly 86 per cent from Rs 141.46 crore the previous year.

The latest decline follows two years of higher collections. Congress received Rs 281.48 crore in disclosed donations in 2023-24, rising to Rs 517.39 crore in 2024-25, the year Lok Sabha elections were held.

Advertisement

BJP received Rs 6,074.02 crore in donations exceeding Rs 20,000 in 2024-25, nearly 12 times Congress's collection. BJP's corresponding figure for 2025-26 is not available as the party's contribution report has not been made public by the EC yet.

The BJP collected more than the Congress in each of the 12 financial years examined.

Funding through Prudent Electoral Trust accounted for a substantial part of Congress' latest decline. The trust's contribution fell from Rs 216.34 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 25 crore in 2025-26, a drop of about 88 per cent.

Advertisement

Prudent was the only electoral trust listed in the party's latest contribution report.

Among other large contributors were Star Cement, which gave Rs 5 crore, Sajjan Bhajanka, who contributed Rs 4 crore, and Prem Kumar Bhajanka, who donated Rs 2 crore.

The Congress' 2025-26 fund collection, though sharply lower than the previous year, was not its lowest over the period examined.

Advertisement

Its disclosed donations were lower in several earlier years, including Rs 74.52 crore in 2020-21, Rs 95.46 crore in 2021-22 and Rs 79.92 crore in 2022-23.

These figures exclude electoral bonds, which were reported separately when the scheme operated. Including bond receipts in the earlier years, the Congress' latest collection in 2025-26 was its lowest since 2020-21.

The contribution report does not show the party's total income, which also includes smaller donations, membership fees, coupon collections and interest.

The Congress' audited account for 2025-26, which has not been uploaded yet, is needed to establish its overall financial position. In 2024-25, coupon collections alone brought the party Rs 350.12 crore.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts