Congress epitome of graft: BJP on Navjot Kaur's remarks

Congress epitome of graft: BJP on Navjot Kaur’s remarks

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:18 AM Dec 08, 2025 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said the Congress was an epitome of corruption.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi reacting to the comments by former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu said, “The wife of former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Sidhu has made a stunning remark that only someone with Rs 500 crore in their suitcase can hope to become Chief Minister in the Congress. A similar accusation of ticket sales during the 2008 Karnataka elections were made by another Congress leader Margaret Alva in

her book.”

“The fact is that the grand-old party is mired in corruption and democracy is in danger whenever the Congress is in power. The Congress leaders are facing corruption charges in courts. And now their mask is off because their own leaders are exposing their corruption. The Congress is an epitome of corruption,” Trivedi said.

