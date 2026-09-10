Congress flags Rs 10K crore ‘tax evasion’ racket via unrecognised parties

The Congress on Wednesday alleged that more than Rs 10,000 crore in “black money” had been generated through registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs), claiming they were being used as conduits to help individuals and companies claim tax deductions before returning much of the donated money in cash.

Congress former Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil also questioned the Election Commission and the Income Tax authorities over alleged inadequate action despite instances of fraudulent political donations coming under scrutiny.

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Addressing a press conference here, Gohil claimed around 3,260 RUPPs were part of a system that allowed donors to reduce their tax liabilities through contributions ostensibly made to political parties.

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“More than Rs 10,000 crore of black money has been generated through these fake political parties and there has been an open loot of tax revenue,” Gohil said.

Explaining the alleged modus operandi, the Congress leader said individuals and companies made donations to RUPPs and claimed deductions available for political contributions under Sections 80GGC and 80GGB of the Income Tax Act. He alleged that this money did not necessarily remain with the political entity.

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According to Gohil, people associated with such parties would retain a commission, ranging from two to 15 per cent, and return the balance to the donor in cash. The arrangement, he alleged, allowed donors to claim a legitimate-looking political contribution on paper while effectively converting the transaction into a mechanism for avoiding tax.

Gohil argued that the incentive could be particularly high for individuals earning more than Rs 5 crore, whose effective tax liability, after surcharge and cess, could cross 42 per cent.

The Congress leader claimed that the tax authorities and tribunals had already encountered instances of fraudulent claims involving political donations, but questioned why such cases had not resulted in prosecution and stringent penalties against those responsible.

He referred to Sections 276C(1) and 277 of the Income Tax Act, dealing with wilful attempts to evade tax and false statements, and claimed provisions carrying severe financial penalties and imprisonment of up to seven years were available in cases of deliberate tax evasion.

Gohil alleged that neither the 200 per cent penalty that could be imposed nor criminal prosecution had followed in the cases being highlighted by the Congress. The party also put the Election Commission in the dock, with Gohil referring to its 2014 guidelines on transparency and accountability in political funding.

He said political parties were required to disclose details relating to donations and expenditure, with relevant information also reaching the tax authorities, and questioned whether these safeguards were being effectively enforced.

Gohil demanded action against those allegedly creating or operating political parties as vehicles for tax evasion and sought accountability from the authorities responsible for monitoring political funding.

He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue, accusing his government of maintaining silence on black money despite repeatedly making it a major political issue.

“PM Modi remains silent on black money,” Gohil said, while renewing the Congress’s charge that the government was presenting “fake GDP figures”.