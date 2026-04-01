Congress flags ethanol risks as aviation fuel rules revised

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The Centre has amended the Aviation Turbine Fuel (Regulation of Marketing) Order, 2001, under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, allowing blending of conventional aviation turbine fuel with ethanol and synthetic alternatives, even as questions over flight safety and engine performance come into sharp focus.

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The notification issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on April 17 takes effect immediately, but the change is legal, not operational. No airline is being asked to switch fuel yet, and no blending targets have been mandated. What has changed is the definition, opening the door for alternative fuels to enter India’s aviation system without requiring fresh legislation.

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The Congress has attacked the move, calling it a dangerous experiment and warning that the aviation sector could not afford trial and error.

In a strongly worded response, the party’s Kerala unit said pushing fuels like ethanol into aviation could have serious consequences, arguing that aircraft engines require high and stable energy output, especially during take-off.

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It pointed out that ethanol delivers far less energy than conventional jet fuel, about 26.8 megajoules/kg as compared to roughly 43.2 MJ/kg for ATF, and said this gap could directly affect thrust in critical phases of flight.

The party also raised concerns about ethanol’s ability to absorb moisture, which at high altitudes could freeze into ice crystals and disrupt fuel flow, and warned that its solvent properties may damage components designed for hydrocarbon fuels.

These concerns reflect known scientific limitations of ethanol, but they do not fully capture the government’s said approach.

The Ministry has framed the amendment around Sustainable Aviation Fuel, or SAF, which is chemically processed to behave like conventional jet fuel. Officials said the revised definition removes regulatory ambiguity and enables the blending, storage and supply of SAF within the existing system. “The inclusion of synthetic hydrocarbons within the definition of ATF provides a clear legal basis for adoption of cleaner fuels,” officials said.

The SAF is produced from non-petroleum sources such as agricultural residue, used cooking oil, municipal waste and algae, and is engineered to match the properties of conventional jet fuel. This allows it to be used as a “drop-in” fuel without requiring changes to aircraft engines.

The global aviation industry has largely converged on SAF as the most viable path to reduce emissions, precisely because direct use of fuels like ethanol has not been found suitable at scale.

The global shift is already visible. The United States has pushed SAF through policy incentives, with airlines operating regular commercial flights using blended fuels.

The European Union has gone further by mandating a gradual increase in SAF usage across member states. Countries such as the United Kingdom, France and Germany have already integrated SAF into routine operations, while Singapore and Japan are building supply chains to support long-term adoption. Thousands of flights globally have used SAF blends after meeting strict certification standards.

What has not happened anywhere at scale is the use of unprocessed ethanol in aviation fuel systems. The very risks now being flagged, lower energy output, freezing behaviour and material compatibility, are the reasons regulators have avoided it in its raw form. Instead, SAF is treated as a compatible substitute because it mirrors conventional jet fuel properties under extreme operating conditions.

According to the experts, even then, the transition is far from easy. The SAF remains significantly more expensive than conventional jet fuel, often costing two to five times more, while its production is still limited.

Several early biofuel projects in Europe and North America struggled to scale up due to high costs and supply constraints, leading to some being scaled down or closed. These challenges continue to shape how quickly countries can move from pilot use to large-scale adoption.

For India, the stakes are both environmental and economic. The country imports nearly 87 per cent of its aviation fuel requirement, making the sector vulnerable to global price shocks and supply disruptions.