Congress flags judicial independence concerns, cites Kaul memoir

Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said Kaul had documented instances in which efforts were allegedly made to secure government approval for judicial appointments before Collegium meetings, besides raising what he described as absurd questions about the caste of a judge from a minority community.

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Ramesh said the former judge had documented matters that people had been reluctant to discuss openly. He also questioned the implications of former Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud’s remarks on consultations between the government and the judiciary during the appointment process.

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The memoir , as per reports, describes a difference between consultation with the government after the Collegium has considered names and seeking its approval before the judges have formally deliberated.

Ramesh questioned the functioning of the Supreme Court and alleged that the developments pointed to interference in its day-to-day functioning. He argued that pressure over judicial appointments and changes in the Benches hearing sensitive cases raised serious concerns about the judiciary’s ability to function independently.

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The Congress said the institution entrusted with protecting the Constitution must remain free from pressure from those in power. Ramesh called for accountability over the allegations and said judicial independence was essential to democracy.