DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Congress flags judicial independence concerns, cites Kaul memoir

Congress flags judicial independence concerns, cites Kaul memoir

article_Author
Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:00 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jairam Ramesh
Advertisement
The Congress on Sunday questioned judicial independence under the PM Narendra Modi-led government, citing former Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul’s forthcoming memoir, "Without Fear of Favour", which recounts alleged government pressure over judicial appointments and the transfer of a sensitive case to another Bench without his knowledge.

Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said Kaul had documented instances in which efforts were allegedly made to secure government approval for judicial appointments before Collegium meetings, besides raising what he described as absurd questions about the caste of a judge from a minority community.

Advertisement

Ramesh said the former judge had documented matters that people had been reluctant to discuss openly. He also questioned the implications of former Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud’s remarks on consultations between the government and the judiciary during the appointment process.

Advertisement

The memoir , as per reports, describes a difference between consultation with the government after the Collegium has considered names and seeking its approval before the judges have formally deliberated.

Ramesh questioned the functioning of the Supreme Court and alleged that the developments pointed to interference in its day-to-day functioning. He argued that pressure over judicial appointments and changes in the Benches hearing sensitive cases raised serious concerns about the judiciary’s ability to function independently.

Advertisement

The Congress said the institution entrusted with protecting the Constitution must remain free from pressure from those in power. Ramesh called for accountability over the allegations and said judicial independence was essential to democracy.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts