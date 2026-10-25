Congress flags suspicious voter entries, alleges EC conspiracy to benefit BJP

The Congress on Sunday accused the Election Commission (EC) of failing to ensure transparency in voter lists and alleged that it was shifting responsibility for irregularities to software systems to benefit the BJP.

Citing the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council election held on Friday, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged suspicious voter entries, including names such as “Ram Ne Yadav Ko Mara” and “Murkh Chandra Yadav”.

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In a post on X, Ramesh said the EC was attempting to shift responsibility for what he described as a “premeditated conspiracy to benefit the BJP” onto software systems, calling the explanation “unacceptable”.

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He also cited entries in which a father’s name was listed as “BCom” and another voter’s name appeared as “Ram Ne Sharma Ka Naam”.

“When these ‘errors’ have surfaced in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council election, how can it be claimed that such things did not happen in other elections?” he questioned.

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The Congress leader also referred to an alleged case of voter data manipulation in Pilibhit, claiming that details of 10,470 voters had been changed through Form 8 without supporting documents to justify the alterations.

He alleged, “Most of the voters whose details were altered belong to a particular community — which the BJP has consistently persecuted. Such discrepancies raise suspicions of a conspiracy to deprive them of their voting rights at the time of polling.”

The party further cited complaints about voters’ names being missing from lists published after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), as well as incorrect details appearing during searches using online Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers.

Ramesh said the EC had not provided the complete machine-readable voter data sought by the Congress and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

He added, “Only when the full data is made available can a clearer investigation be conducted into the extent of irregularities in the voter list and questions of accountability."

With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections approaching in the coming months, the Congress has called for an “impartial investigation” into whether the prescribed procedures for issuing notices and conducting hearings were followed while adding or removing names from electoral rolls.

The Congress alleged that the SIR exercise, which was intended to revise and improve electoral rolls, had instead raised questions about their reliability.

The party also reiterated its allegations of electoral malpractice in previous Lok Sabha elections and polls in states including Haryana, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

Ramesh said the BJP had won by colluding with the EC to “steal elections”.

He accused the BJP of responding to Rahul Gandhi’s questions on the alleged vote theft with personal attacks rather than addressing the issues raised.

“The BJP should know that the country has recognised its petty tactics over the past twelve years. Now, this earthen pot will not boil again and again,” he said.

He called for the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, suspension of the current SIR process, publication of complete machine-readable voter data and an independent investigation into alleged discrepancies.