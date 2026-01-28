Congress gears up to corner govt on VB-G RAM G, roll revision in Budget session

Ahead of the Budget session of Parliament beginning Wednesday, Opposition leaders led by the Congress will meet in the morning to finalise a coordinated strategy to take on the government over a range of political and economic issues.

The Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) strategy group meeting was held at the residence of CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday. After the meeting, Congress leader Naseer Hussain said floor leaders of all Opposition parties from both Houses would meet on Wednesday at 10 am in the chamber of the LoP in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge.

Meanwhile, the Congress has decided to corner the government over the replacement of MGNREGA with the VB-G RAM G scheme, with the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls emerging as another key flashpoint.

Hussain said the party had held detailed discussions on issues to be raised in the first half of the Budget session.

The Congress also plans to flag environmental concerns, including issues related to the Aravalli range, the Great Nicobar project and rising pollution levels. Statehood for J&K and Ladakh will be another major focus. Hussain also informed that the party would also corner the Centre over recent deaths in Indore allegedly caused by contaminated drinking water, “failed foreign policy”, and the “slowing Indian economy”.