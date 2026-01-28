DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Congress gears up to corner govt on VB-G RAM G, roll revision in Budget session

Congress gears up to corner govt on VB-G RAM G, roll revision in Budget session

article_Author
Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:48 AM Jan 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ahead of the Budget session of Parliament beginning Wednesday, Opposition leaders led by the Congress will meet in the morning to finalise a coordinated strategy to take on the government over a range of political and economic issues.

Advertisement

The Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) strategy group meeting was held at the residence of CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday. After the meeting, Congress leader Naseer Hussain said floor leaders of all Opposition parties from both Houses would meet on Wednesday at 10 am in the chamber of the LoP in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Congress has decided to corner the government over the replacement of MGNREGA with the VB-G RAM G scheme, with the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls emerging as another key flashpoint.

Advertisement

Hussain said the party had held detailed discussions on issues to be raised in the first half of the Budget session.

The Congress also plans to flag environmental concerns, including issues related to the Aravalli range, the Great Nicobar project and rising pollution levels. Statehood for J&K and Ladakh will be another major focus. Hussain also informed that the party would also corner the Centre over recent deaths in Indore allegedly caused by contaminated drinking water, “failed foreign policy”, and the “slowing Indian economy”.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts