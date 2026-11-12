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Home / India / Congress gives key role to JNU prof accused of sexual abuse, Smriti cries foul

Congress gives key role to JNU prof accused of sexual abuse, Smriti cries foul

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:16 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Congress leader Angomcha Bimol Akoijam. PTI file
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The Congress on Wednesday assigned a key role in its preparations for the Manipur elections to Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, its MP and a JNU professor who is facing sexual harassment allegations levelled by 11 students of the university, drawing sharp reactions from the BJP.

Akoijam was named a member of the Manipur Congress campaign committee as part of the new organisational structure announced by the party for the poll-bound state.

Slamming the move, BJP general secretary Smriti Irani questioned what had happened to the Congress slogan “Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon”.

“The Congress party, which chants ‘I'm a girl, I can fight’ and ‘smash the patriarchy’, has once again revealed its true approach, character and face when it comes to respecting women.

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“Eleven female students at JNU levelled serious sexual harassment allegations against Akoijam, yet the Congress has entrusted him with an important responsibility on the Manipur Pradesh Election Committee,” Irani said.

She said the huge gap between what Congress said about respecting women and what it did stemmed from the fact that, for the party, women’s dignity was nothing more than an election slogan.

An FIR has been registered against Akoijam in connection with the sexual harassment allegations at the Vasant Kunj (North) police station in Delhi.

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He recently approached a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail. The matter was disposed of after the Delhi Police assured the court that it had no immediate plans to arrest him.

The police also told the court that they would serve him a seven-day notice if they decided to arrest him.

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