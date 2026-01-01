DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Congress govt to hold all local body elections in Karnataka in 2026: Shivakumar

Congress govt to hold all local body elections in Karnataka in 2026: Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy CM announced that application forms for aspirants seeking party tickets for elections to five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority have been made available

article_Author
PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 04:07 PM Jan 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. PTI file
Advertisement

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said the ruling Congress government has taken a pledge to hold all local body elections in the state in 2026.

Advertisement

He also asserted that the government would work towards ensuring peace and happiness for the people and strive to bring about positive change in their lives in the new year.

Advertisement

"In 2026, the Congress party has taken a pledge to hold all local body polls in the state," Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, told reporters here.

Advertisement

Recently, he had said that the state government would have to conduct Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections in the next two to three months, and had instructed party leaders to prepare for them.

Shivakumar also announced that application forms for aspirants seeking party tickets for elections to five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) have been made available.

Advertisement

Claiming that the Congress government provided good governance in Karnataka in 2025, Shivakumar said that major achievements, including the Global Investors Meet, the Bengaluru Tech Summit, fulfilment of electoral promises, and key decisions in the irrigation sector such as the Upper Krishna Project, Tungabhadra and the Mekedatu project related to the Cauvery river, would be recorded in history.

"I am filled with confidence that our government has fulfilled the promises made to the people of the state. We will certainly implement the programmes we have planned," he said.

Shivakumar, who is also the minister in charge of Bengaluru development, claimed that such "historic programmes and projects had likely never been implemented in the city in his 36 years as a legislator."

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Bengaluru for the inauguration of a Metro project, had complimented the city and the ongoing works.

"Despite the Centre not providing funds for our projects, we are giving a new shape to Bengaluru that will bring respect to India. The people have also cooperated," he said.

Commending Home Minister G Parameshwara and police officials for effectively managing Christmas and New Year celebrations, Shivakumar said that as the minister in charge of Bengaluru, he had personally monitored the situation.

"Officials have done a good job by ensuring there were no untoward incidents," he added.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts