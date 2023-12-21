 Congress has learnt valuable lessons from its assembly polls' performance: Mallikarjun Kharge at CWC meeting : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Congress has learnt valuable lessons from its assembly polls' performance: Mallikarjun Kharge at CWC meeting

Congress has learnt valuable lessons from its assembly polls' performance: Mallikarjun Kharge at CWC meeting

This is the first CWC meeting after the Congress' recent poll debacle

Congress has learnt valuable lessons from its assembly polls' performance: Mallikarjun Kharge at CWC meeting

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, December 21

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said his party has learnt valuable lessons from the recent assembly polls and urged party workers to focus on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections now.

Addressing party leaders at a crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) at the AICC headquarters here, Kharge said the Congress is committed to not repeating the same mistakes.

He also said several Congress leaders want Rahul Gandhi to undertake another Bharat Jodo Yatra from east to west but the final decision is up to him and the CWC, the Congress' highest decision-making body.

This is the first CWC meeting after the Congress' recent poll debacle.

The assembly elections were held in five states -- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. The Congress won only in Telangana.

While the BJP swept Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the Zoram People's Movement won in Mizoram.

Noting that the outcomes of the elections in the five states, barring Telangana, were “disappointing”, Kharge said the Congress has conducted a preliminary analysis of the results and identified the reasons behind its performance.

“Despite the results, there are some positive indicators, such as the vote share in these states, that give us definite hope that given due attention, we can certainly turn things around.

“We have learnt valuable lessons from the mistakes we have made and are committed to not repeating them,” he said.

Kharge said the fourth meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc was held on December 19 and it was unanimously decided that the seat-sharing talks must start immediately.

In this regard, he said, the Congress has constituted a five-member panel which will engage with various parties in different states.

“The Lok Sabha elections are not too far, we don't have much time left. I would urge everyone to concentrate on actionable points and the necessary steps that can be taken for the upcoming general elections,” the Congress chief said at the meeting.

On the suspension of opposition MPs from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha over the last eight days, Kharge alleged it was part of a “conspiracy” to convert the Parliament into a platform for the ruling party.

The entire country is watching how the BJP is strangulating democracy by arbitrarily passing key bills without discussion or debate, he said.

Kharge also accused the BJP of trying to take over institutions like the Election Commission and said the government has put the Constitution, the Parliament and democracy in danger.

“The biggest challenge is that the people holding constitutional positions, who are responsible for providing protection to the opposition MPs, are themselves becoming a part of party politics and doing politics using caste, region and occupation as their shield.

“They have failed to fulfil their obligations under the Constitution. The whole country is watching it,” he said, in an apparent attack on the Lok Sabha speaker and the Rajya Sabha chairman over the suspension of opposition members.

After two men jumped in the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13 and released smoke from canisters, the opposition has been disrupting parliamentary proceedings demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach.

More than 140 MPs have been suspended from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha since December 14.

Earlier on Thursday, opposition MPs marched to Vijay Chowk from the Parliament to protest the suspension of MPs.

A fresh political row erupted on Tuesday after Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee derisively mimicked Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the stairs of the Parliament against the MPs' suspension, drawing strong condemnation from the ruling BJP. Rahul Gandhi was seen making a video of Banerjee's performance.

Dhankhar had given vent to his anguish in the Rajya Sabha, saying he was personally hurt as his farmer and Jat backgrounds were targeted.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Mallikarjun Kharge


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab BJP leader Anil Sarin on the run after FIR in PPSC scam

2
Diaspora

Jalandhar man's body found in London; police seek help in piecing together his last movements

3
World

Indian national charged in US: India's ties with Canada may have undergone ‘a tonal shift’, says PM Trudeau

4
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

5
Punjab

Partap Bajwa asks Navjot Sidhu not to set up his ‘own stage’; infighting in Punjab Congress to fore

6
India

Without Opposition, three British-era criminal laws being replaced for ‘speedy justice’

7
Punjab

‘Gangster’ Amritpal Singh Amri wanted for three murders shot in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru

8
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

9
Punjab

Section of Punjab Congress leaders targets Navjot Singh Sidhu, wants him expelled from party

10
Haryana

‘Proxy litigator’ DLF to cough up Rs 5 lakh costs

Don't Miss

View All
After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral
Trending

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral

Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open
Haryana

Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open

Top News

Army vehicle ‘attacked’ by terrorists along LoC in Poonch

3 soldiers killed, 3 injured in ambush of Army vehicles by terrorists in J-K's Poonch

Encounter starts between ultras and Army in a dense forest a...

Teary-eyed Sakshi Malik quits wrestling after Brij Bhushan loyalist becomes WFI chief

Teary-eyed Sakshi Malik quits wrestling after Brij Bhushan loyalist becomes WFI chief

Sanjay Singh became new WFI president, with his panel winnin...

Brij Bhushan aide Sanjay Singh elected Wrestling Federation of India chief

Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh elected Wrestling Federation of India chief

Stage set for lifting UWW ban on Wrestling Federation of Ind...

3 more Opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha, total count reaches 100

3 more Opposition MPs suspended for 'unruly behaviour'; total count reaches 146

Parliamentary Affairs Minister moved motion for the suspensi...

Govt to hand over comprehensive security of Parliament complex to Central Industrial Security Force

Government to hand over Parliament security to Central Industrial Security Force

Earlier, frisking of visitors to Parliament complex was done...


Cities

View All

Looking back 2023: City expands its art & cultural landscape

Looking back 2023: Amritsar expands its art & cultural landscape

Murder bid case: Farmers, activists allege police inaction, hold demonstration

Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme: Expedite infra upgrade near Golden Temple, Amritsar DC directs officials

Sahibzadas' Shaheedi Week: Akal Takht Jathedar asks devotees to observe simplicity

Cricketer Ritesh Walia: Story of passion, grit & dedication

Cops raid drugs hotspots

Bathinda: Cops raid drugs hotspots

Two members of Prince Chauhan gang held after police encounter in Mohali

Two members of Prince Chauhan gang held after police encounter in Mohali

Chandigarh: Employment Exchange records only 8% placements in 9 years

Chandigarh: Pan-city 24x7 water supply project moves step further

Amit Shah’s visit to Chandigarh: Traffic advisory released

‘Proxy litigator’ DLF to cough up Rs 5 lakh costs

Fire breaks out in Delhi’s Gopaldas Bhawan building; 15 fire tender pressed into service

Fire breaks out in Delhi’s Gopaldas Bhawan building; 15 fire tender pressed into service

Delhi High Court asks Rahul Gandhi to take down post revealing minor rape victim’s identity

Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells Enforcement Directorate

Court extends AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s judicial custody in excise scam case till Jan 10

Delhi High Court asks Centre to consider representation for linking property with Aadhaar

Police appeal for help in piecing together his last movements after missing Jalandhar man's body is found in East London

Jalandhar man's body found in London; police seek help in piecing together his last movements

Looking back 2023: Jalandhar District not in the pink of health

Breach in distributary inundates wheat crop

Day before ED hearing, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at Vipassana centre in Hoshiarpur

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku meets Union Railway Minister

Ludhiana among 5 million-plus cities to record dip in road mishap deaths

Ludhiana among 5 million-plus cities to record dip in road mishap deaths

Looking back 2023 PAU: Sexual harassment, strikes marred diamond jubilee year

Military hospital nurse among three nabbed with 1.5-kg heroin

Employees meet Ludhiana MC chief, seek redressal of their issues

Punjab got lowest MGNREGS funds in 3 years, MP told

SHGs to lead school uniform production

SHGs to lead school uniform production

80 varieties of flower at university exhibition

Punjabi varsity make it to quarters of all-India hockey tourney

1-day police remand for Shutrana former MLA Satwant Mohi

Punjab Police officers can no longer take ‘favourites’ along after transfer