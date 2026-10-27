Congress has no concern for country, economy: Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Opposition proposed Nov 1 rally

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday attacked the Congress over its decision to continue with its political programme and protests during the festive season, saying the party was more concerned about its political agenda than the country, its people or the economy.

Chouhan’s remarks came in response to a request by the CTI that the Congress reconsider its proposed rally and protests during the festive period. Traders have expressed concern that political demonstrations could affect business at a time when markets are witnessing increased activity ahead of Diwali.

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“Congress has no concern for the country, nor for the countrymen or the economy. It is concerned only about its political agenda,” Chouhan said.

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He said traders were asking political parties to allow businesses to function during the festive season and give people an opportunity to shop, celebrate and enjoy the festivals without disruption.

“Traders are saying that it is Diwali time, let us do business, let people buy goods, celebrate the festival and share happiness,” Chouhan said.

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However, he alleged that the Congress was refusing to listen to such appeals because it was determined to pursue its political agenda and vendetta.

Chouhan questioned whether the Opposition’s approach to protest should be such that normal life and economic activity are disrupted.

“Why will the views of Opposition leaders not be heard?” he asked, while questioning whether an agenda of protest could justify bringing everything to a standstill.

The Union minister said political parties had a responsibility to consider the interests of ordinary citizens and traders, particularly during a major festive period when businesses depend on increased consumer activity.

“If they had even a little concern for the country, countrymen, people and traders, they would listen to the traders,” Chouhan said, accusing the Congress of having forgotten to listen, understand and consider such concerns in its opposition to the government.

His remarks came as the appeal by traders placed the economic impact of ongoing political protests in national capital during the peak festive season at the centre of the political debate.