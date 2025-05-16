Congress has no future: BJP on Chidambaram’s remarks on INDIA opposition bloc

The BJP took a swipe at the Congress on Friday over its leader P Chidambaram’s remarks on the INDIA bloc, saying even Rahul Gandhi’s “close aides” know that the party has no future.

Advertisement

Chidambaram voiced concerns over the INDIA bloc on Thursday, saying he was not sure if the opposition alliance was still intact.

Latching on to the senior Congress leader’s remarks, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said when the “INDI alliance” was formed, its common goal was to come to power even if it had to become “Bharat virodhi” (anti-India), abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi or demoralise the armed forces.

Advertisement

Voters have rejected the “ghamandiya” (arrogant) alliance because its leaders came together to fulfil their self-interest, not to serve people, he alleged.

“Now, Chidambaram has said that the INDI alliance is dead,” Bhatia told PTI.

Advertisement

Another BJP spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari, said in a post on X: “Congress leader P Chidambaram predicts: ‘Opposition will not be intact in future, BJP is a formidable organisation’.”

“Even Rahul Gandhi’s close aides know Congress has no future,” he added.

Speaking at the launch of a book co-authored by Salman Khurshid and Mritunjay Singh Yadav, titled, “Contesting Democratic Deficit”, Chidambaram said, “The future (of the INDIA bloc) is not so bright as Mritunjay Singh Yadav said. He seems to feel that the alliance is still intact, but I am not sure.”

“It is only Salman (Khurshid) who can answer because he was part of the negotiating team for the INDIA bloc. If the alliance is totally intact, I will be very happy. But it shows at the seams that it is frayed,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

He hoped that the alliance can “still be put together, there is still time”.

The former Union finance minister warned that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is fighting against a “formidable machinery”, which must be challenged on all fronts.

Reacting to Chidambaram’s remarks, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar said even those in the Congress are beginning to realise that the INDIA bloc is known for its corruption.

They re-branded the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and formed the INDIA bloc, the former Union minister said.

“It is an alliance of dynasty-driven parties, parties without an ideology and with no common vision for India. They are united only by their love for corruption and their fear and hatred of Narendra Modiji,” Chandrasekhar told PTI.

He said people have rejected the opposition alliance and would continue to do so.

“So when Chidambaram and other leaders belatedly become wise and start to understand what the people of India truly want, they realise that the INDI alliance has no future,” he said.

“The BJP works hard, has a clear ideology and offers a vision for a united and Viksit Bharat (developed India) driven by the India First approach. Our leaders work round the clock with that goal in mind. We see politics as a way to serve people and the country,” Chandrasekhar said.

On the other hand, the INDIA bloc parties have never done anything for people, he alleged.

The INDIA bloc of opposition parties was formed ahead of last year’s Lok Sabha polls to counter the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.