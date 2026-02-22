DT
Home / India / Congress has no regard for innovations: Ashwini Vaishnaw on IYC protest at AI summit

Congress has no regard for innovations: Ashwini Vaishnaw on IYC protest at AI summit

Cadres of the Indian Youth Congress on Friday staged a ‘shirtless’ protest stunt at Bharat Mandapam, criticising the AI Impact Summit and accusing the PM of being “compromised”.

article_Author
Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:40 AM Feb 22, 2026 IST
Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said 86 countries and two international organisations had signed India’s AI Impact Summit declaration even as he hit out at the Congress for “hurting the country’s image” on a global stage.

“In the AI summit, various technical solutions were presented, and some of the startups performed very well. There is huge enthusiasm even on the fifth day of the summit, especially from the youth,” he told the media at the summit venue.

“A total of 86 countries and two international organisations have signed the declaration of the AI Impact Summit. The world has appreciated the human-centric AI vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They also appreciated the country’s effort in democratising artificial intelligence (AI) resources where the thrust is on both economic growth and social good,” he said.

At the same time, the minister condemned the Congress for “hurting the country’s image” on a global stage. “When I interacted with many exhibitors, they said that the way the youth Congress workers created a ruckus at the summit was shameful. This shows that the Congress is anti-youth and does not want any innovation,” he added.

Cadres of the Indian Youth Congress on Friday staged a ‘shirtless’ protest stunt at Bharat Mandapam, criticising the AI Impact Summit and accusing the PM of being “compromised”. During the protest, party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent.

In a statement, the Indian Youth Congress had said its workers were protesting against a “compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit”. The police later detained the protesters.

