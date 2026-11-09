The Congress on Monday slammed the BJP over its criticism of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge's "khushiyon ka Eid" remark on Diwali, saying those making a big deal out of the statement are "semantically ignorant" as the word 'Eid' literally means festival.

The BJP came down heavily on Kharge for calling Diwali a "khushiyon ka Eid" while extending his greetings on the festival over the weekend and dared him and senior opposition party leader Rahul Gandhi to call Eid a "Diwali of joy". The BJP also called the Congress an anti-Sanatani party.

BJP's national media co-incharge and spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said the Congress chose vote bank politics even on Diwali with the party president describing Diwali as an "Eid of Happiness".

Hitting back at the BJP, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "Those making a big deal out of Kharge ji's statement are semantically ignorant."

Advertisement

"The word 'Eid' literally means 'festival'. Now go and listen to his statement again. It is perfectly normal -- unlike the Sanghi negativity that makes some people incapable of sparing even a festival," Khera said on X.

"In the spirit of Diwali and for the love of God, please light a bulb or two in your brain as well, and spare the rest of us the public display of your stupidity. Jaahil kahin ke (they are illiterates)," Khera added.

BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said in a post on X, "Mr Kharge, what exactly is the problem with calling Diwali, the biggest festival of Hindus, by its own name?"

Advertisement

Bhatia said Eid has its own significance and Diwali has its own sanctity, traditions and identity.

"Has changing the identity of Hindu festivals become a matter of political etiquette in Congress's so-called secularism? Rahul Gandhi and Mr Kharge, answer this: will you ever have the courage to call Eid the "Diwali of joy," he asked.

"Respect Hindus' faith; don't change the identity of their festivals. Diwali was, Diwali is, and Diwali will remain Diwali," Bhatia said.

Advertisement

Another BJP spokesperson, Tuhin Sinha, said Muslims celebrate Eid only twice a year, but the Congress party wants to celebrate every Hindu festival as "Khushiyon ki Eid".